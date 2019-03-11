BTS announce new album Map of the Soul: Persona

BTS

K-pop stars BTS have announced the release of a new album called Map of the Soul: Persona, which will see release on Friday, April 13th.

Map of the Soul: Persona marks the beginning of a new chapter for BTS, and arrives eight months after their previously released LP, Love Yourself ‘Answer’ – the final in their Love Yourself series. Love Yourself ‘Answer,’ released last August, and Love Yourself ‘Tear,’ released last May, both debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.



Following the album’s release, BTS will embark on their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. See the dates below, and find tickets to all of BTS’s upcoming shows here.

BTS 2019 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

05/18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/19 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

06/01 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/07 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/06 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

07/07 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

07/13 – Shizuoka, JP @ Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

07/14 – Shizuoka, JP @ Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa