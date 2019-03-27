BTS’ RM hops onto HONNE’s remix of “Crying Over You”: Stream

Slowly but surely, K-pop is gaining ground in mainstream musical circles. Arguably leading the charge is the seven-piece BTS, what with their forthcoming world tour and Saturday Night Live debut. Now, not only is the group taking over charts around the world, they’re straight up taking over the songs, as bandmember RM has dropped in on the remix of HONNE’s “Crying Over You”.

The track, which also features BEKA, is taken from HONNE’s recent sophomore album, LOVE ME/LOVE ME NOT. For the remix, the electro-soul outfit lets RM (formerly known as Rap Monster, mind you) drop a few bars on top of the snappy beat. “We always wanted a rapper over ‘Crying Over You’, so it was great when RM was up for featuring on the track and the part he’s written has continued to explore, and add to, the emotion of our original version,” HONNE said in a press statement.



Adding his own lyrics to the breakup jam, RM raps, “We thought we gave each other a whole world but turns out that we didn’t know such a thing/ Guess life’s like this, shit happens/ And we look for the magic but/ Good things always come to an end.” Take a listen below.

BTS drops their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, on April 12th, and they’ll appear the very next night on SNL. They’ll then head out on the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour this summer, tickets for which can be found here.