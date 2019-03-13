BTS to make Saturday Night Live debut in April

BTS are arguably the biggest K-Pop band in the world, a pretty astounding feat considering how niche the American market for such music was just a few short years ago. Next month, the boy band will likely find their fame spread even further, as they’re set to make their debut on Saturday Night Live.

In a tweet, the NBC comedy show revealed that BTS will perform on the April 13th episode of SNL, a date that not-so-incidentally comes one day after they drop their newly announced album, Map of the Soul: Persona. Emma Stone is set to host the episode.



While K-Pop getting a chance to shine on late night TV’s biggest stage is obviously the major takeaway, NBC has also detailed two other SNL episodes. As previously revealed, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh will host on March 30th, introducing first-time performers Tame Impala. Then on April 6th, Game of Thrones heartthrob Kit Harington will take over hosting duties alongside musical guest Sara Bareilles.

If catching BTS on SNL isn’t enough, fans have the chance to see the Korean stars on their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour this summer. Find tickets here.