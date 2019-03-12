Built to Spill announce Keep It Like a Secret 20th anniversary tour

Built to Spill - Keep It Like a Secret

The pride and joy of Boise, Idaho, Built to Spill, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark fourth album, Keep It Like a Secret, by embarking on a massive North American tour.

And I mean massive. As it stands now, the tour consists of three separate legs spanning over 80 (!) dates. It all kicks off in Missoula, Montana on June 22nd, where they’ll share the stage with Jim James and The Claypool Lennon Delirium. From there, they’ll play shows all across this country, from North Dakota to Maine to Florida, and beyond. They’ll also play multiple nights in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cambridge, Portland, Los Angeles, and Seattle.



(Read: Built to Spill’s Keep It Like a Secret Remains a Celebrated Distillation of ’90s Indie Rock)

Check out the full schedule below (venues are still forthcoming). You can find tickets to all of Built to Spill’s upcoming dates here.

Built to Spill’s Keep It Like a Secret 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

06/22 – Missoula MT

06/23 – Bozeman, MT

06/25 – Fargo, ND

06/26 – Minneapolis, MN

06/27 – Omaha, NE

06/29 – Kalamazoo, MI

06/30 – Detroit, MI

07/01 – Columbus, OH

07/02 – Louisville, KY

07/03 – Cincinnati, OH

07/05 – Chicago, IL

07/06 – Chicago, IL

07/07 – Indianapolis, IN

07/08 – St. Louis, MO

07/09 – Memphis, TN

07/10 – Nashville, TN

07/11 – Asheville, NC

07/12 – Atlanta, GA

07/13 – Atlanta, GA

07/14 – Birmingham, AL

07/16 – Pensacola, FL

07/17 – New Orleans, LA

07/18 – Houston, TX

07/19 – Austin, TX

07/20 – San Antonio, TX

07/21 – Dallas, TX

07/22 – Oklahoma City, OK

07/23 – Kansas City, MO

07/25 – Denver, CO

07/26 – Bellvue, CO

07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT

09/12 – Sayreville, NJ

09/13 – Philadephia, PA

09/14 – Philadephia, PA

09/15 – Albany, NY

09/16 – Ithaca, NY

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA

09/18 – Cleveland, OH

09/19 – Buffalo, NY

09/20 – Toronto, ON

09/21 – Montreal, QC

09/23 – Portland, ME

09/24 – Holyoke, MA

09/25 – Cambridge, MA

09/26 – Cambridge, MA

09/27 – Cambridge, MA

09/28 – New Haven, CT

09/30 – New York, NY

10/01 – New York, NY

10/02 – New York, NY

10/04 – Washington, DC

10/05 – Norfolk, VA

10/06 – Carrboro, NC

10/08 – Charlotte, NC

10/09 – Jacksonville, FL

10/10 – Orlando, FL

10/11 – Tampa, FL

10/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10/25 – Seattle, WA

10/26 – Seattle, WA

10/27 – Vancouver, BC

10/29 – Bellingham, WA

10/30 – Portland, OR

10/31 – Portland, OR

11/01 – Portland, OR

11/02 – Portland, OR

11/05 – San Francisco, CA

11/06 – San Francisco, CA

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA

11/10 – Santa Ana, CA

11/12 – San Diego, CA

11/13 – San Diego, CA

11/14 – San Diego, CA

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ

11/17 – Pioneertown, CA

11/19 – Santa Barbara, CA

11/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA

11/21 – Santa Cruz, CA

11/22 – Sacramento, CA

11/23 – Sonoma, CA