Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Hall & Oates set for Bourbon & Beyond Festival 2019

The Louisville event also promises John Fogerty, ZZ Top, The Flaming Lips, Trey Anastasio Band, Alison Krauss, and more

by
on March 12, 2019, 9:49am
0 comments
Foo Fighters (David Brendan Hall), Robert Plant (Hall), Trey Anastasio (Paul R. Giunta)
Foo Fighters (David Brendan Hall), Robert Plant (Hall), Trey Anastasio (Paul R. Giunta)

Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond has unveiled its 2019 lineup. Now in its third year, the expanded three-day event will take place September 20th-22nd at Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center.

Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, and Zac Brown Band headline the music portion of the festival. Other notable acts include Hall & Oates, John Fogerty, ZZ Top, The Flaming Lips, Trey Anastasio Band, Alison Krauss, Grace Potter, Squeeze, Jenny Lewis, and Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros.

Also playing are Leon Bridges, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, LIVE, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Margo Price, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, White Reaper, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Doubling as the “world’s largest bourbon festival,” the event will also feature Kroger’s Big Bourbon Bar presented by Louisville Courier Journal. There, attendees can find more than two dozen hand-selected bourbons from top distilleries as well as exclusive one-time specialty cocktails.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15th beginning at Noon EDT. Check out the festival’s website for more details.

Bourbon and Beyond 2019 Poster

Previous Story
New Aladdin trailer recreates classic scenes from 1992 original: Watch
Next Story
The Good, The Bad & The Queen share video for “The Truce of Twilight”: Watch
No comments