Bush and Live announce co-headlining tour marking album anniversaries

Live (photo by Ben Kaye) and Bush (photo by Heather Kaplan)

This summer, a pair of ’90s alternative titans will join forces to mark over two decades of rocking as well as rolling. Live and Bush have announced a co-headlining trek dubbed “The ALT-IMATE Tour” to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark releases.

The reunited Live will be pulling out hits like “Lightning Crashes” and “I Alone” as they celebrate their sophomore breakout, Throwing Copper. Bush, meanwhile, will be breathing in and out as they revisit their full-length debut, Sixteen Stone, which included essential tracks like “Glycerine” and “Machinehead”.



(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Our Lady Peace will provide direct support for the trip down nostalgia lane. The Canadian rockers will be toasting a 25th anniversary of their own, as their debut LP, Naveed, also dropped in 1994.

The tour will take the bands to 33 arenas and amphitheaters across North America. Things kick off at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on June 6th, with the docket including stops in Atlantic City, Boston, Kansas City, New Orleans, Denver, Los Angeles, Tampa, Baltimore, Dayton, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta.

Tickets are set to go on sale March 15th via LiveNation, after which you can check the secondary market like StubHub. Find both bands’ full itineraries below, and while you’re at it, pick up some more classic releases from Live and Bush over at ReverbLP here and here, respectively.

Live 2019 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Pointfest

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ 97.1 The Eagle’s BFD

06/06 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Grand Theater *

06/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

06/08 – Burlington, ON @ Spencer Smith Park – Sound of Music Festival

06/11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

06/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

06/14 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC *

06/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

06/28 – Brouwersdam, NL @ Concert at Sea Festival

06/30 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/01 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/04 – Bergen, NO @ Skanevik Blues Festival

07/06 – Zottegem, BE @ Rock Zottegem Festival

07/07 – Baarn, NL @ Paleis Soestdijk

07/09 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

07/13 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

07/26 – Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium *

07/27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino *

07/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

08/02 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/07 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

08/09 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion *

08/10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair *

08/11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino *

08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater *

08/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

08/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo *

08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion *

08/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

08/27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair *

08/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

09/04 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights *

09/06 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/07 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair *

09/08 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

* = “The ALT-IMATE Tour” w/ Bush and Our Lady Peace

Bush 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas

05/11 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Lunatic Luau

05/24 – Porto, PT @ North Music Festival

05/26 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Festival

