Beck joins Cage the Elephant on new song “Night Running”: Stream

Beck and Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz, photo by Citizen Kane Wayne

At the start of the year, Cage the Elephant announced an April 19th release for their new album, Social Cues. One of the most noteworthy entries on the 13-song tracklist is a collaboration with Beck dubbed, “Night Running”, a name which has also been given to their forthcoming co-headlining tour. Today, Cage has unleashed the highly anticipated collaborative cut as the LP’s latest single.

The release follows Social Cues’ lead single “Ready to Let Go”, which fell in line with the group’s more indie-rock sensibilities, and the creeping “House of Glass”. For its part, “Night Running” draws inspiration more from reggae (conceivably a product of Beck’s influence), with an opening featuring a dubbed-out bass line and psychedelic, airy effects. As the group lands in the chorus, the track evokes Cage the Elephant’s more traditional songwriting, with a catchy chorus featuring call-and-response vocals to create a full, well-layered sound.



Take a listen to “Night Running” below, and pre-order Social Cues here. You can also get your hands on past Cage the Elephant releases on vinyl here.

Cage the Elephant and Beck’s “Night Running Tour”, which kicks off in July, will feature support from Spoon throughout, as well as Starcrawler, Wild Belle, and Sunflower Bean on select dates. 30 shows are currently scheduled across North America, so check out the itinerary below and pick up tickets here.

Cage the Elephant and Beck 2019 “Night Running Tour” Dates:

07/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

07/13 – George, WA @ The Gorge *^

07/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater *^

07/17 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater *^

07/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater *^

07/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater *^

07/26 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater *#

07/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion *#

07/28 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *#

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *#

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *#

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *#

08/03 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater *#

08/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *#

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *&

08/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *&

08/13 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *&

08/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *&

08/16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire *&

08/17 – New York, NY at Forest Hill Stadium *

08/20 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center *&

08/21 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion *&

08/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *&

08/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *&

08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *&

08/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *&

08/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *&

08/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *&

* = w/ Spoon

^ = w/ Starcrawler

# = w/ Wild Belle

& = w/ Sunflower Bean

Below, revisit Cage guitarist Brad Shultz’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith with…, in which he discuss the various influences behind the band’s new record.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public