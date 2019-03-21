Calexico and Iron & Wine announce collaborative LP, Years to Burn, share “Father Mountain”: Stream

Calexico and Iron & Wine, photo by Piper Ferguson

Arizona Americana act Calexico and indie folk stalwart Iron & Wine have announced their first collaborative album, Years to Burn. Due out June 14th via Sub Pop (City Slang in the EU/UK), the eight-track effort comes 14 years after Calexico’s Joey Burns and John Convertino first worked with Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam on 2005’s In the Reins EP.

The trio had long desired to work together again, but timing was not in the cards until their schedules aligned last year. Armed with songs written by all three musicians, they entered Nashville’s famed Sound Emporium studio with Matt Ross-Spang for five days of recording sessions. They were joined by a number of familiar contributors, including Calexico’s trumpeter Jacob Valenzuela, pedal steel player Paul Niehaus, and Beam’s close cohorts pianist Rob Burger (Tin Hat Trio) and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Fiona Apple)



In a press release, Iron & Wine’s Beam said he was drawn back to the collaboration after “acknowledging how much impact the first record had for me in my life.” Speaking of the new LP, he added,

“Life is hard. Awesome. And scary as shit. But it can lift you up if you let it. These are the things Joey and I write about now. And the title can encapsulate a lot of things. Years to Burn could mean you’re cocky, you’ve got it made. Or, our life is ours to burn, to be inspired. Or you’re burned by life, brutalized. It’s an ambiguous title, because life is complicated. Let’s not talk like teenagers about love, desire, pain, ‘cause we’re not teenagers. And that’s not a bad thing.”

Lead single “Father Mountain” has been shared as a first taste of Years to Burn, and you can listen in below.

Pre-orders for Years to Burn are going on now, and you can find the cover art and tracklist ahead. You can also pick up some past Iron & Wine and Calexico records on vinyl here and here, respectively.

Years to Burn Artwork:

Years to Burn Tracklist:

01. What Heaven’s Left

02. Midnight Sun

03. Father Mountain

04. Outside El Paso

05. Follow the Water

06. The Bitter Suite (Pájaro / Evil Eye / Tennessee Train)

07. Years to Burn

08. In Your Own Time

Iron & Wine and Calexico will support Years to Burn on a large world tour throughout summer and fall. Find the itinerary below, and get tickets here or via the secondary market on StubHub.

Calexico and Iron & Wine 2019 Tour Dates:

06/18 – Saxapahaw, NC @ River Ballroom

07/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/20 – Arlesheim, CH @ Stimmen Festival

07/22 – Milano, It @ LA Triennale Di Milano

07/23 – Gardone Riviera, IT @ Anfiteatro Del Vittoriale

07/24 – Rome, IT @ Villa Ada

07/25 – Florence, IT @ Cavea Del Nuovo Teatro Dell’opera

07/26 – Monforte D’alba, IT @ Auditorium Horszowski

07/28 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

07/29 – Palma, ES @ Auditorium De Palma De Mallorca

07/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

08/02 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival

08/03 – Leuven, BE @ M-idzommer Festival

08/04 – Crozon, FR @ Festival Du Bout Du Monde

08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

08/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/21 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Series At Ogden Amphitheater

08/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

08/23 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/22 – North Adams, MA @ Freshgrass Festival

11/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Trivolivrendenburg – Ronda

11/06 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

11/07 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/10 – Linz, AT @ Posthof

11/11 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/12 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa

11/14 – Mannheim, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/16 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

11/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *

11/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall *

11/20 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall *

11/21 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre *

11/23 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *

11/24 – Bexhill-on-sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion *

* = w/ Lisa O’neill