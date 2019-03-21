Calexico and Iron & Wine announce collaborative LP, Years to Burn, share “Father Mountain”: Stream

Arizona Americana act Calexico and indie folk stalwart Iron & Wine have announced their first collaborative album, Years to Burn. Due out June 14th via Sub Pop (City Slang in the EU/UK), the eight-track effort comes 14 years after Calexico’s Joey Burns and John Convertino first worked with Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam on 2005’s In the Reins EP.
The trio had long desired to work together again, but timing was not in the cards until their schedules aligned last year. Armed with songs written by all three musicians, they entered Nashville’s famed Sound Emporium studio with Matt Ross-Spang for five days of recording sessions. They were joined by a number of familiar contributors, including Calexico’s trumpeter Jacob Valenzuela, pedal steel player Paul Niehaus, and Beam’s close cohorts pianist Rob Burger (Tin Hat Trio) and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Fiona Apple)
In a press release, Iron & Wine’s Beam said he was drawn back to the collaboration after “acknowledging how much impact the first record had for me in my life.” Speaking of the new LP, he added,
“Life is hard. Awesome. And scary as shit. But it can lift you up if you let it. These are the things Joey and I write about now. And the title can encapsulate a lot of things. Years to Burn could mean you’re cocky, you’ve got it made. Or, our life is ours to burn, to be inspired. Or you’re burned by life, brutalized. It’s an ambiguous title, because life is complicated. Let’s not talk like teenagers about love, desire, pain, ‘cause we’re not teenagers. And that’s not a bad thing.”
Lead single “Father Mountain” has been shared as a first taste of Years to Burn, and you can listen in below.
Pre-orders for Years to Burn are going on now, and you can find the cover art and tracklist ahead. You can also pick up some past Iron & Wine and Calexico records on vinyl here and here, respectively.
Years to Burn Artwork:
Years to Burn Tracklist:
01. What Heaven’s Left
02. Midnight Sun
03. Father Mountain
04. Outside El Paso
05. Follow the Water
06. The Bitter Suite (Pájaro / Evil Eye / Tennessee Train)
07. Years to Burn
08. In Your Own Time
Iron & Wine and Calexico will support Years to Burn on a large world tour throughout summer and fall. Find the itinerary below, and get tickets here or via the secondary market on StubHub.
Calexico and Iron & Wine 2019 Tour Dates:
06/18 – Saxapahaw, NC @ River Ballroom
07/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/20 – Arlesheim, CH @ Stimmen Festival
07/22 – Milano, It @ LA Triennale Di Milano
07/23 – Gardone Riviera, IT @ Anfiteatro Del Vittoriale
07/24 – Rome, IT @ Villa Ada
07/25 – Florence, IT @ Cavea Del Nuovo Teatro Dell’opera
07/26 – Monforte D’alba, IT @ Auditorium Horszowski
07/28 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus
07/29 – Palma, ES @ Auditorium De Palma De Mallorca
07/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
08/02 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival
08/03 – Leuven, BE @ M-idzommer Festival
08/04 – Crozon, FR @ Festival Du Bout Du Monde
08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
08/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/21 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Series At Ogden Amphitheater
08/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
08/23 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/22 – North Adams, MA @ Freshgrass Festival
11/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Trivolivrendenburg – Ronda
11/06 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
11/07 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/10 – Linz, AT @ Posthof
11/11 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/12 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa
11/14 – Mannheim, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/16 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
11/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *
11/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall *
11/20 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall *
11/21 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre *
11/23 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *
11/24 – Bexhill-on-sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion *
* = w/ Lisa O’neill