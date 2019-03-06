Calpurnia share punchy new song “Cell”: Stream

Calpurnia, photo by Pooneh Ghana

It’s been nearly a year since Calpurnia dropped their chummy debut EP, Scout. Now, Finn Wolfhard and his shaggy rockers are back with their first new music of 2019, which finds the troupe sounding a little wiser and a little louder.

Produced by Twin Peaks frontman Cadien Lake James and co-producer R. Andrew Hymphrey, “Cell” is a punchy track that doubles back to ’90s indie rock with a melange of crunchy guitar hooks that might elicit a head nod from Dinosaur Jr maestro J Mascis.



“This song is about being taken advantage of in anyway,” frontman Finn Wolfhard explains in a press release. “It was amazing working with Cadien and Andrew again and I’m really excited for everyone to hear it!”

The band’s paired the track with a new performance video that offers an intimate behind-the-scenes perspective of the band’s life on tour. Guitarist Ayla Tesler offers a choice anecdote about the conception of the clip in the same press release:

“While on our first ever official American tour, we had the pleasure of being joined by the incredible Pooneh Ghana for our last two shows in Austin and Houston. She is easily one of the most prolific and talented photographers (and videographers!) on the music scene right now, and so we left it to her to capture the joy and adventure of packing all your bandmates into a single van and hitting the road. This video is set to our newest single, ‘Cell’, and we sincerely hope that this video makes you at least a bit as happy as we are in this footage.”

Watch below.

Starting next month, the band will hit the road for what they’re billing to be a “world tour,” namely because they’re playing Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. Consult those dates below and grab your tickets here.

In related news, Wolfhard is currently in talks to star in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters sequel, which continues his impressive ’80s run that includes Netflix’s Stranger Things, 2017’s It, and last month’s incredible vintage video for Weezer’s cover of a-ha’s “Take on Me”. Good job, Finn!

Calpurnia 2019 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

04/13 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/17 – Denver (Englewood), CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/18 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

05/19 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

07/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/27 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival