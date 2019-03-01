Cardi B and Bruno Mars get steamy in new “Please Me” music video: Watch

Cardi B and Bruno Mars in new "Please Me" music video

Ever get horny in a taco shop? Yeah, me neither. However, that hasn’t stopped Cardi B and Bruno Mars from getting up close and personal at their local Mexican food joint in the new music video for “Please Me”.

Directed by Mars himself with assistance from Florent Dechard, the stylish and vibrantly colored clip follows the two as they exchange steamy glances and sexy dance moves. At one point, Cardi even gets up on the counter and straddles three Agua Fresca dispensers.



Cardi and Mars are super entertaining and all, but honestly, the only thing that has me salivating was the sight of that steak on the grill. See it for yourself below.

The two music stars previously collaborated on a remix of “Finesse”. That single’s accompanying clip was a tribute to In Living Color.

Recently, Cardi announced a new round of summer tour dates alongside Kevin Gates, including her first-ever arena shows. Grab tickets here.

Cardi’s Best Rap Album Grammy for Invasion of Privacy cemented her as the first woman to win as a solo artist in that category. Pick up that record as well her other past releases on ReverbLP.