Cardi B, Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez to star in Wall Street stripper thriller Hustlers

Cardi B, Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez

In 2016, New York Magazine affiliate The Cut published an article titled “The Hustlers at Scores”, an exploration of a described “modern Robin Hood story” about a group of onetime workers at the famed New York City strip club Scores, who wound up in a complicated embezzlement scheme involving the club’s high-spending Wall Street clientele. It’s the kind of real-life story you read and immediately go “yeah, that’s going to be a movie one day”, and sure enough, it’s now the inspiration for an upcoming ensemble feature.

Deadline reports that the upcoming film Hustlers has begun to put together an intriguing cast, with director Lorene Scafaria (Nick & Norah) attached to helm the project. Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles have reportedly signed on to star, along with former stripped-turned- Grammy winner Cardi B, who will make her big-screen debut with the film. Considering how baffling (and yet completely plausible) the source material is, it’s possible that Hustlers could come together and make a big impression.



Shooting begins later this week for the film, and particularly given the pedigree of its cast, Hustlers is likely to make a fair deal of noise as it develops. In the meantime, you can find Cardi everywhere, constantly, all the time.