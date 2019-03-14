Carly Rae Jepsen is the Queen of Cat Moms in new “Now That I Found You” video: Watch

Carly Rae Jepsen in "Now That I Found You" music video

Carly Rae Jepsen closed out February with not one, but two new songs. Today, the Canadian pop star has let loose a music video for one of those tracks, “Now That I Found You”.

In the clip, Jepsen reigns as the Queen of the Cat Moms after adopting multiple adorable ginger kitties. They accompany her in bed, while she cooks in the kitchen, and… well, they pretty much lodge themselves into any and every nook and cranny of her colorful apartment. As the cat memes go: If I fits, I sits.



Check it out below.

Upon its release, “Now That I Found You” was named our Song of the Week, and was promptly added to our continuously updated “New Sounds” Spotify playlist.

Jepsen’s last album, E•MO•TION, dropped back in 2015, though she gave us one of 2018 best songs in “Party for One”. Stock up on Jepsen’s vinyl releases by heading here.

At the moment, Jepsen only has a pair of tour dates listed for the future, Best Kept Secret Festival in The Netherlands and Spain’s Primavera Sound. Head here to grab tickets.