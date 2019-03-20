Cate Le Bon announces new album, Reward, shares “Daylight Matters”: Stream

Cate Le Bon has announced a new album, Reward, her first release through new label home Mexican Summer. Due out May 24th, the effort follows last year’s Hippo Lite from Le Bon’s collaboration with Tim Presley DRINKS, as well as her 2016 solo LP Crab Day.
Marking Le Bon’s fifth solo full-length, Reward came together during a year of solitary living in the Lakes Distrcit of UK. While her days were spent teaching herself woodworking by building tables and chairs from scratch, her days found her “going a little bit crazy and playing the piano to [herself] and singing into the night.” That piano happened to be an old Meers, the first she ever owned.
Co-produced by Samur Khouja, the 10-track record features contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and H.Hawkine. Speaking of the title in a press release, Le Bon said,
“People hear the word ‘reward’ and they think that it’s a positive word, and to me it’s quite a sinister word in that it depends on the relationship between the giver and the receiver. I feel like it’s really indicative of the times we’re living in where words are used as slogans, and everything is slowly losing its meaning.”
As a first listen, the Welsh singer-songwriter has shared “Daylight Matters”. Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for Reward are going on now, and you can also pick up some older Cate Le Bon material on vinyl here.
Reward Artwork:
Reward Tracklist:
01. Miami
02. Daylight Matters
03. Home To You
04. Mother’s Mother’s Magazines
05. Here It Comes Again
06. Sad Nudes
07. The Light
08. Magnificent Gestures
09. You Don’t Love Me
10. Meet The Man
In support of Reward, Le Bon will head out on a full stretch of tour dates this summer. Ticket go on sale March 22nd, and you can find them here. Check the complete itinerary below.
Cate Le Bon 2019 Tour Dates:
04/25-28 – Marfa, TX @ Marfa Myths ^
05/18 – Wrexham, UK @ Focus Wales Festival
05/24 – Rouen, FR @ Rush Festival
05/25 – Toulouse, FR @ Discipline Festival
05/26 – Madrid, ES @ Independance Club
05/27 – Donostia, ES @ Dabadaba
05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
05/29 – Bordeaux, FR @ iBoat
05/31 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain
06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal *
06/04 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape
06/06 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
06/07 – Brussels, BE @ Les Ateliers Claus
06/08 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
06/10 – London, UK @ Village Underground
06/22 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
06/25 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
06/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
06/29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
06/30 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Lounge
07/05 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Getty Center
07/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
07/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
07/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
07/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Cafe
07/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
08/23 – Bethesda, UK @ Neuadd Ogwen
08/24 – West Lothian, UK @ Jupiter Rising Festival
08/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Fringe Festival
08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Riley Smith Theatre
08/29 – Cardiff, UK @ Portland House
09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
^ = as Woodworker in Residence
* = w/ Deerhunter
# = w/ Parquet Courts