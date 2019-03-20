Cate Le Bon announces new album, Reward, shares “Daylight Matters”: Stream

Cate Le Bon, photo by Ivana Kličković

Cate Le Bon has announced a new album, Reward, her first release through new label home Mexican Summer. Due out May 24th, the effort follows last year’s Hippo Lite from Le Bon’s collaboration with Tim Presley DRINKS, as well as her 2016 solo LP Crab Day.

Marking Le Bon’s fifth solo full-length, Reward came together during a year of solitary living in the Lakes Distrcit of UK. While her days were spent teaching herself woodworking by building tables and chairs from scratch, her days found her “going a little bit crazy and playing the piano to [herself] and singing into the night.” That piano happened to be an old Meers, the first she ever owned.



Co-produced by Samur Khouja, the 10-track record features contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and H.Hawkine. Speaking of the title in a press release, Le Bon said,

“People hear the word ‘reward’ and they think that it’s a positive word, and to me it’s quite a sinister word in that it depends on the relationship between the giver and the receiver. I feel like it’s really indicative of the times we’re living in where words are used as slogans, and everything is slowly losing its meaning.”

As a first listen, the Welsh singer-songwriter has shared “Daylight Matters”. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Reward are going on now, and you can also pick up some older Cate Le Bon material on vinyl here.

Reward Artwork:

Reward Tracklist:

01. Miami

02. Daylight Matters

03. Home To You

04. Mother’s Mother’s Magazines

05. Here It Comes Again

06. Sad Nudes

07. The Light

08. Magnificent Gestures

09. You Don’t Love Me

10. Meet The Man

In support of Reward, Le Bon will head out on a full stretch of tour dates this summer. Ticket go on sale March 22nd, and you can find them here. Check the complete itinerary below.

Cate Le Bon 2019 Tour Dates:

04/25-28 – Marfa, TX @ Marfa Myths ^

05/18 – Wrexham, UK @ Focus Wales Festival

05/24 – Rouen, FR @ Rush Festival

05/25 – Toulouse, FR @ Discipline Festival

05/26 – Madrid, ES @ Independance Club

05/27 – Donostia, ES @ Dabadaba

05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

05/29 – Bordeaux, FR @ iBoat

05/31 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain

06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal *

06/04 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape

06/06 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

06/07 – Brussels, BE @ Les Ateliers Claus

06/08 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

06/10 – London, UK @ Village Underground

06/22 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/25 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

06/29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/30 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Lounge

07/05 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Getty Center

07/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

07/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

07/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

07/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Cafe

07/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

08/23 – Bethesda, UK @ Neuadd Ogwen

08/24 – West Lothian, UK @ Jupiter Rising Festival

08/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Fringe Festival

08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Riley Smith Theatre

08/29 – Cardiff, UK @ Portland House

09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

^ = as Woodworker in Residence

* = w/ Deerhunter

# = w/ Parquet Courts