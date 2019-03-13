Menu
Chaka Khan was sweet “Like Sugar” on Ellen: Watch

The Queen of Funk reclaims her throne while supporting new album Hello Happiness

on March 13, 2019, 11:44am
Chaka Khan returned last month with Hello Happiness, her first album in over 10 (!) years. To celebrate the release, the 65-year-old music legend appeared on Ellen Wednesday morning to perform the LP’s lead single “Like Sugar”.

Living up to her Queen of Funk title, Khan prepped the stage to look like a ’70s nightclub, complete with flashy overhead disco ball. Despite her long absence from the spotlight, Khan worked the crowd like a pro as dancers broke out jerky moves around her.

Replay the full performance over at the official Ellen website.

Also peep a behind-the-scenes clip:

To support her new album, Khan will tour North America with Michael McDonald beginning in June. Grab tickets here.

Purchase Hello Happiness and Khan’s other releases on vinyl by heading here.

