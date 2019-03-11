Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley

Over the weekend, Chance the Rapper married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley.
According to E! News, the wedding took place Saturday at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California. Guests included Chance’s frequent collaborator Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian-West, and comedian Dave Chappelle.
Chance the Rapper and Corley began dating in 2013 and have a daughter named Kensli. Chance popped the question during a July 4th cookout last year.
See photos from their wedding below (via The Shade Room):
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne _____________________________ #TSRExclusive: #Roommates, it looks like #ChanceTheRapper is now Chance the husband! We have exclusive pictures of Chance getting hitched this weekend to his longtime girlfriend #KristenCorley in a private, outdoor ceremony surrounded by white roses! The wedding took place in Newport, CA where a few of Chance’s famous friends like #DaveChapelle, #Kim and #KanyeWest were in attendance. ______________________________ The lovebirds have known each other since they were 9 years old and share a beautiful daughter #Kensli, who was sitting front row to watch her parents jump the broom! Congrats to the pair! 🙌🏽❤️❤️ (📸: Splash News/Backgrid)