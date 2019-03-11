Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley, and their daughter Kensli

Over the weekend, Chance the Rapper married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley.

According to E! News, the wedding took place Saturday at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California. Guests included Chance’s frequent collaborator Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian-West, and comedian Dave Chappelle.



Chance the Rapper and Corley began dating in 2013 and have a daughter named Kensli. Chance popped the question during a July 4th cookout last year.

See photos from their wedding below (via The Shade Room):