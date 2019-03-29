Cher adds news dates to ABBA-inspired “Here We Go Again Tour”

Cher's "Here We Go Again Tour"

Cher recently embarked on her “Here We Go Again” North American tour in support of her ABBA tribute album, Dancing Queen. Today, she’s announced a new leg of shows taking place throughout November and December.

As was the case for her previous run of “Here We Go Again” dates, Cher will be joined on the road by Nile Rogers & Chic.



Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale April 5th via LiveNation. You can find tickets to all of the upcoming shows here.

Cher 2019 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

04/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre ^

04/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

04/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

04/30 – Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center ^

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

05/03 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

05/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

05/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

05/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^

05/14 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha ^

05/16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

05/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

11/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

11/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

12/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

12/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

12/10 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena ^

12/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^

12/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

12/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^

12/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

Watch Cher perform ABBA’s “SOS” on Ellen last year: