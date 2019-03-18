Lord, things are Dark in trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2: Watch

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 Trailer

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended with the titular character (Kiernan Shipka) making the fateful decision to undergo her dark baptism. Netflix dropped that episode (and, as is its way, the entire first season) just back in October, but fans won’t have to wait till next Halloween to see what happens next for the Spellmans. The streaming giant has today unveiled the trailer for Season Two — or rather, Part 2 of the hit series, which is set to premiere on April 5th.

(Read: 50 TV Shows You’d Be Crazy to Miss in 2019)



The two-minute teaser finds young Sabrina embracing her dark side, snapping necks, burning up demons, and raising dead witches. While familiar antagonists like Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) and Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez) are still definitely keeping an eye on the burgeoning witch, there’s another being who’s taking a special interest in his latest acquisition: The Dark Lord himself, who appears in human form during the preview’s final frames.

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis for Chilling Adventures Part 2, which we’re told ends in a musical number:

“Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question… relationships, identity, true intentions… when the devil’s work is at hand.”