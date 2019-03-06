Christian Lee Hutson previews Phoebe Bridgers-produced album with “Northsiders”: Stream

Christian Lee Hutson, photo by Gus Black

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson has released the first track, “Northsiders”, off his forthcoming album produced by Phoebe Bridgers.

Buzz around Hutson started in earnest last year after he began his collaborative friendship with the Stranger in the Alps singer. Hutson co-wrote songs for both the self-titled debut EP of supergroup boygenius and her 2019 release with Conor Oberst, Better Oblivion Community Center. The emerging folk artist received further critical attention after Bridgers invited him to Eaux Claires last July, where he performed a solo set and earned praise from festival host Bon Iver. Eventually, the “Scott Street” singer asked if she could produce an album for him. Engineered and mixed by Joseph Lorge (Blake Mills, Perfume Genius), the forthcoming release also features contributions from Bright Eyes pianist Nathaniel Walcott.



“Northsiders” offers a glimpse into what to expect from the currently untitled album. Over a tender backdrop of a simple strings arrangement, the song’s frank and observational lyrics stand at the forefront, weaving together different story timelines and offering fresh and frequently funny reinventions of nostalgic themes. Sings Hutson, “Said that we were communists / And thought that we invented it / Morrissey apologists / Amateur psychologists / Serial monogamists / We went to different colleges.”

As the singer explains, the track is “sort of a collage of memories I have of several different friends from high school. I think it’s about the friendships you develop that make you feel seen and understood at that time in your life where you feel invisible and misunderstood.”

Take a listen for yourself below.

Hutson is signed on to tour with Better Oblivion Community Center this spring, where he’ll perform solo sets of his own to open the show and serve as a member of Bridgers and Oberst’s live band. The North American leg begins this weekend and continues until mid-April. After, the group heads across the Atlantic for a series of shows in Europe and the UK. See the routing schedule below.

Christian Lee Hutson 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^

03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon ^

03/10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

03/11 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater ^

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom ^

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom ^

03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^

03/16 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

03/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^*

03/21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^*

03/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^*

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^*

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^*

03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^*

03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^*

03/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^*

03/29 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom ^*

03/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^*

03/31 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre ^*

04/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^*

04/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^*

04/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^*

04/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^*

04/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^*

04/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^*

04/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^*

04/10 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^*

04/12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^*

04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^*

04/29 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavistia ^

05/01 – Oslo, NO @ Rockerfeller Music Hall ^

05/02 – Stockholm, DE @ Berns ^

05/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^

05/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater ^

05/06 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine ^

05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

05/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

05/10 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol ^

05/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ^

05/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz ^

^ = w/ Better Oblivion Community Center

* = w/ Lala Lala