Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy returning to IMAX for one-night only event

It’s been seven years since Christopher Nolan’s unforgettable take on the Batman legend came to its end, and it’s left an already visible and omnipresent impression on pop culture ever since. Every superhero movie looks at least a little bit like it at points. Most movies, in general, thirst for a villain as unforgettable as Heath Ledger’s take on the Joker. Blockbuster movies are more given to big international setpieces, ever since Nolan demonstrated how incredibly cool skylines look when spilling across every usable inch of an IMAX screen.

Now, five cities will get the chance to experience all three movies in their intended fashion. Warner Bros. has announced today that Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises will return for select IMAX 70mm screenings, beginning with Los Angeles on March 30th, where Nolan will be in attendance for a Q&A.



The trilogy will then screen in New York City and San Francisco on April 13th, and in Toronto and Indianapolis on April 20th. (Once again, none of the repertory IMAX screenings will take place in Chicago, where much of the first two movies were shot. Just saying.) All four screenings following Los Angeles’ will include footage of the conversation with Nolan.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, March 13th. Be sure to get your Bane impressions ready, if you live in one of the cities lucky enough to enjoy these screenings.

In related news, a new spin on The Dark Knight is on the way from director Matt Reeves. There are conflicting reports on how will don the cowl, but it definitely won’t be Ben Affleck.