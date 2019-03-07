Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Cobra Kai season two trailer continues the legend of The Karate Kid with a new generation: Watch

YouTube Premium's outstanding sequel series returns on April 24th

by
on March 07, 2019, 4:45pm
0 comments
Cobrai Kai, Season Two, YouTube, The Karate Kid
Cobra Kai Season Two Trailer (YouTube)

One of the surprise hits of 2018 was YouTube’s The Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai. Unlike the classic films, the series thrived from embracing the grey area, presenting two equals in former rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). By the end of the first season, it was clear that there were far more chapters left in the mythology, and that couldn’t be clearer watching the second season trailer.

“I know how to beat Cobra Kai” LaRusso says. “I did it 30 years ago and I can do it again.” He won’t be alone, as we see both LaRusso and Lawrence have assembled their own respective armies of karate kids. What’s more, as we saw last season, Lawrence has his veteran sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) coming in for the assist, which should certainly add a fiendish edge to the Cobra Kai dojo. The alliances and rivalries are all in motion.

Watch below.

Cobra Kai returns with 10 new episodes on April 24th via YouTube Premium. In related news, John G. Avildsen’s 1984 classic returns to theaters in anticipation of the new season — and in celebration of its 35th anniversary — on March 31st and April 2nd via Fathom Events.

Previous Story
T. I. says Leaving Neverland is part of an “agenda” to “destroy” black culture
Next Story
New Tool album is likely either done or ready for mastering
No comments