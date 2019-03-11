Consequence of Sound reveals lineup for SXSW party at Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion

Tasha, Reignwolf (Ben Kaye), and Laura Jane Grace (David Brendan Hall)

Consequence of Sound is excited to share the details of our upcoming party in Austin during SXSW. As part of this year’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion, we’re taking over the Historic Scoot Inn on Thursday March 14th.

The day portion of our lineup boasts performance from Chicago poet/singer Tasha, South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou, Brooklyn’s jazz psych pop outfit Crumb, and Canadian blues rocker Reignwolf.



In the evening, we’ll welcome New Zealand rockers The Beths, Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace and her new project The Devouring Mothers, Welch dream pop outfit The Joy Formidable, and emo rock pioneers The Get Up Kids.

Doors to our day party open at 1:00 p.m., while the nighttime show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Find the exact set times below.

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is free to attend, but please make sure to RSVP.

In addition to the music, attendees can participate in the Harley-Davidson JUMPSTART™ activation and briefly ride one of the motorcycle company’s legendary hogs.

This year, Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is partnering with MiiR to further our mission of minimizing waste; geuest attending will be provided with a MiiR reusable metal cup. Additionally, Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion’s Roadie Lounge will give back to the hardworking people essential to making each show happen – the bands and their crew. Welcoming artists, stagehands, lighting operators, tour managers, instrument techs, and everyone else deemed a “Roadie,” —the Roadie Lounge will provide a much needed recharge to help power through SXSW.

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is presented in partnership with Harley-Davidson. Along with Consequence of Sound, curators include BrooklynVegan, Relix, and Shout It Out Loud Music.