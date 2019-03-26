Crew member on The Dirt sues Mötley Crüe and Netflix after suffering severe burns and foot amputation

Motley Crue

A member of the technical crew for The Dirt, the recently released biopic based on the tell-all group memoir by Mötley Crüe is suing the band and the producers of the film after an accident on set left him with burns over 50 percent of his body, which forced the amputation of his right foot.

According to the suit, Louis DiVincenti, a rigging grip for the production, spent nearly two months in the hospital after a metal pipe that he was handing to a crew member made contact with a power line last March. The resulting shock left him with second and third-degree electrical burns and sent him to the burn unit at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, where the scene was being shot. DiVincenti went through multiple surgeries and received skin grafts for his injuries.



The lawsuit, which names Netflix and the member of Mötley Crüe as defendants, claims that the production was negligent in not isolating the power line or de-energizing it nor conducting the proper safety checks. DiVincenti is seeking damages, including $1.8 million to cover his medical bills.

That DiVincenti survived the incident at all is something of a miracle. According to the New Orleans Advocate, the doctors at the University Medical Center gave him a 2% chance of survival. DiVincenti told the story of the accident and his recovery at ceremony celebrating the formal ribbon cutting for the burn unit last May. He wound up being the first patient treated at that center.

So far, neither Netflix nor the band have commented on the lawsuit. At the time of the incident, a representative for the production told The Hollywood Reporter, “Even though all of our safety protocols were in place, an accident did occur and a crew member was injured by electricity.”