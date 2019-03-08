CupcakKe disses Jussie Smollett on new song “Bird Box”: Stream

CupcakKe

CupcakKe firmly had her mind in the gutter on “Squidward Nose”, her first single of 2019 which used SpongeBob Squarepants references to talk about sex. Its accompanying music video from last month only upped the ante in terms of explicitness — the clip was literally filled with seaweed penises. For her follow-up single today, “Bird Box”, the Chicago rapper channels her energy differently, dropping dick jokes in favor of more straightforward aggression.

“Pull up to your addy, hop out of the caddy/ I’m up on my bully and today I’m aggy,” CupcakKe sets the tone, intensity already locked at level 10. One of those not spared by the MC is Jussie Smollett, the Empire actor who allegedly lied about being the victim of a hate crime and has been formally charged for filing a false police report. CupcakKe’s specific line calls out people for being fake “like Jamal off Empire.”



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

Take a listen to “Bird Box”, which clearly has no ties to the Netflix hit of the same name, below.

Both of the rapper’s 2019 singles follow her pair of recent albums; Eden hit stores in November, while Ephorize landed in January 2018.

CupcakKe has a handful of upcoming tour dates on her plate, including stops in Seattle, Dublin, and Manchester. She’s also set to perform at festivals like Primavera Sound in Spain and Finland’s Flow Festival. Purchase your tickets here.