Dave Mustaine is eight songs into the new Megadeth album

Dave Mustaine revealed that he’s eight songs into the new Megadeth album during a new interview with Music Radar. According to Mustaine, the legendary thrash band’s 16th studio album will eventually include 12 to 13 tracks.

The LP will be the follow-up to 2016’s Grammy-winning Dystopia, which was a creative and sonic revival for Megadeth. Chris Rakestraw, who co-produced Dystopia, is back to work on the new album alongside Mustaine.



“Whenever I’ve been home, I’ve been working on new music from 10 in the morning to seven at night,” said Mustaine. “I have about eight songs and there’s one which is just unanimously everyone’s favorite, which is great… I’m not saying there’s only one good song so far though, haha! Let’s just say whenever I have that first song everyone gets excited about, I know I’m on my way to another great record.”

The frontman added, “We’re going to do 12 or 13 tracks this time. My contract says I’m only supposed to do eight songs a record and I just can’t do that — it feels like cheating. When I grew up listening to vinyl, it was a lot easier to buy a record and be happy with 45 minutes of music. When the digital world came, the paradigm changed — a musical offering needs a lot more. People aren’t satisfied and hit fast-forward a lot. So right now, we know we’re off to a good start; this new material is only going to get better and better.”

In the meantime, Megadeth are releasing the career-spanning anthology Warheads on Foreheads that highlights 35 of the band’s strongest tracks, compiled by Mustaine himself, plus a 350-page graphic novel — all coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the band. They also reissued 2001’s The World Needs a Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed last month.

Mustaine is in the midst of the “Experience Hendrix Tour”, also featuring Zakk Wylde, Joe Satriani, and others. Megadeth, meanwhile, will support Ozzy Osbourne on the next North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” beginning at the end of May. Tickets for those shows are available here.