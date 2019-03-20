David Boreanaz teases more Angel: “We may have something in the works”

David Boreanaz in Angel (Warner Bros.)

Don’t count out an Angel revival.

On Tuesday, actor David Boreanaz appeared on The Talk (via Bloody Disgusting), where he teased that his Buffy the Vampire spinoff series may see the light of day yet again.



“We’re coming up on 20 years,” he reminisced. “I mean, that’s amazing to have been blessed with a show like that and that’s where I really started my gig — in this acting world. I love that character.”

“I will say there may be something coming up,” he added, knowing damn well he’d throw his fanbase into a feeding frenzy. “I don’t want to give away a lot. I can say, it’s 20 years coming up this fall and we may have something in the works.”

(Read: Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode stakes a vinyl release)

This wouldn’t be the first dip back into the Buffyverse. Last summer, it was reported that Joss Whedon and Monica Owusu-Breen were developing a reboot of the original Buffy the Vampire series with a black lead, which has yet to come to fruition.

Then again, let’s not forget that Boreanaz already has a full-time gig with his new CBS series, SEAL Team. Considering how long his previous gig with Bones lasted — ahem, 12 whopping seasons on FOX — it’s likely he’ll be SEALin’ it up for years and years to come.

Created by Whedon and David Greenwalt, Angel premiered in October 5th, 1999 on The WB and officially came to an five seasons and 110 episodes later on May 19th, 2004. Since then, the character has been further explored through various comics.

Revisit the show’s opening below. The theme still rocks.