David Lynch announces Festival of Disruption NYC 2019 lineup, with Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers, and Justin Theroux

Garbage, David Lynch, Phoebe Bridgers

David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption is returning to New York City in 2019. The two-day event goes down at Brooklyn Steel on May 17th and 18th.

Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers, Mercury Rev, Wye Oak, The Messthetics, and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem are among those confirmed to perform. Additional acts will soon be announced.



Lynch, who curated the lineup, will also lead a conversation via Skype with star Justin Theroux following an intimate screening of his Oscar-nominated 2001 masterpiece Mulholland Drive at the nearby Music Hall of Williamsburg.

(Read: Ranking David Lynch’s Films From Worst to Best)

The great auteur, and recent MasterClass professor, exclaimed in a press release: “Come to the Festival of Disruption, where we are dedicated to disrupting the old bad and bringing in the new good, which is peace, happiness, and good will to all. Let’s Rock!”

Tickets for Lynch’s Festival of Disruption NYC go on sale Friday, March 22nd. Proceeds benefit the David Lynch Foundation, whose mission is reducing toxic stress and trauma among at-risk populations, including victims of domestic violence, veterans suffering from PTSD, and underserved urban youth, through the evidence-based Transcendental Meditation technique.

Revisit our previous coverage of the first two LA installments here and here.