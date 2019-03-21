HBO sets premiere date for Deadwood movie, reveals first trailer: Watch

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

HBO’s long-in-the-works Deadwood movie is finally ready for airing.

A new trailer offers our first look at the upcoming feature-length film, including glimpses at stars Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth). The teaser culminates with the revealing of the film’s premiere date: Thursday, May 31st.



As previously reported, Deadwood: The Movie was written by series creator David Milch, with HBO regular Daniel Minahan serving as director. In addition to McShane, Olyphant, and Parker, returning cast members include Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs), and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst).

"It’d be a pity not to recognize what’s at stake."

#Deadwood: The Movie premieres May 31. pic.twitter.com/IQpwOmDOwL — HBO (@HBO) March 21, 2019

The film’s storyline has been mostly kept under wraps, with HBO providing only this vague synopsis:

“The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

The Deadwood TV series ran for three seasons between 2004 and 2006. Over this time, it earned eight Emmy Awards (out of 28 nominations).