Deftones’ Chino Moreno duets with Chelsea Wolfe on new Saudade song, “Shadows & Light”: Stream

Chino Moreno, photo by Frank Maddocks / Chelsea Wolfe, photo by Nick Fancher

As anticipation builds for the new Deftones album, singer Chino Moreno keeps popping up on new songs outside of the band. The latest track comes from his supergroup Saudade, and features guest vocals from Chelsea Wolfe.

Saudade is a supergroup comprised of Moreno, guitarist Dr. Know (Bad Brains), keyboardist John Medeski (Medeski Martin & Wood), bassist Chuck Doom (of Moreno’s band Crosses), and drummer Gil Sharone (Team Sleep). Dr. Know does not appear on this particular track, “Shadows & Light”, but it does feature veteran guitarist David Torn and percussionist Bobby Thomas (Weather Report).



Wolfe — whose music can be described as gothic, doom, and folk — adds her vocals to the haunting song, which can be heard in the player below. She recently told Revolver of the track, “It’s really different from Deftones and really different than my music. It’s something special and unique.”

Saudade released a self-titled single in 2016, but haven’t really been heard from until this release of the new “Shadows & Light” track, which is also available as a digital single through iTunes.

Meanwhile, Moreno recently stirred up excitement for Deftones’ upcoming album when he compared the disc to 2000’s White Pony. As of yet, there’s no release date or title, but the LP is expected sometime in 2019.

Moreno also appeared on a new Vowws track, “Structure of Love II”, and composed a score for an installment of Hulu’s horror series Into the Dark. The episode, titled “I’m Just F*cking With You”, premieres April 5th on the streaming service.