Denzel Curry joins Charlie Heat on new track “Aloha”: Stream

Charlie Heat and Denzel Curry (photo by Cat Miller)

Denzel Curry helped launch the Soundcloud rap scene by pairing his ferocious raps with trap beats dripping with grime. Charlie Heat kicked started his production career with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert and Young Buck before teaming with GOOD Music and earning Grammy nominations for The Life of Pablo. Together, they teamed for “SUMO | ZUMO” off Curry’s TA13OO, one of last year’s best albums. The track found Heat adding a cleaner sound to Curry’s darker style, something they take even further on their latest joint track, “Aloha”.

There’s rumors spreading that “Aloha” could be the first tease of a larger collaboration between the pair, and if that’s true, fans should get ready for a different side of Denzel Curry. The cut brings over the more level boards we heard on “SUMO | ZUMO”, but replaces the grimy bits with bigger baps and a horn sample that feels like it’s blowing out of Havana. Take a listen below.



Curry will join our 2018 Rookie of the Year Billie Eilish on her summer tour amidst appearances at festivals like Boston Calling, Rolling Loud, and Governors Ball. Grab tickets to his shows here. You can also pick up is records on vinyl over here.