Details of Chris Fehn’s lawsuit against Slipknot emerge

Slipknot, courtesy of Roadrunner Records

Last week, it was reported that Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn was suing his bandmates Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan, among other entities, over monetary issues. On Monday, Slipknot issued a statement that the band had parted ways with Fehn. Now, details on the lawsuit have been unveiled, shedding more light on the legal action.

The 15-page lawsuit was filed March 13th against Slipknot, Incorporated, a New York corporation; Slipknot Incorporated, a California corporation; Knot Merch LLC; Knot Touring LLC; SK Productions, LLC; Knot Touring LLC; M. Shawn Crahan (aka Clown); Corey Taylor; the band’s manager Robert Shore; and Shore’s law firm, Rob Shore & Associates, Inc.



Fehn, who had been a member of the band since 1998, is suing for damages and equitable relief, and claims that Taylor and Crahan “breached their fiduciary duties” by setting up multiple companies for the band without his knowledge. The lawsuit also states that the “actions of Crahan and Taylor have damaged Fehn and the Slipknot partnership,” and that “Fehn is entitled to an accounting of the business of the Slipknot partnership from its inception through and including the present.”

The above only scratches the surface of the lawsuit, which can be seen in its entirety here.

In their statement on Monday, Slipknot said, “Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.”

The lawsuit and Fehn’s ousting from the band comes at a very busy time for Slipknot. The band is to release an as-yet-untitled new album on August 9th. They’re also set to embark on a tour of Europe in June, followed by their North American “Knotfest Roadshow” featuring support from Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. Tickets for all of their upcoming shows are available here.