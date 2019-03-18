Devin Townsend shares new single “Evermore” and animated video: Stream

Devin Townsend

The release of Devin Townsend’s new album EMPATH is just weeks away, promising an amalgamation of heavy styles and musical exploration from the Canadian artist. Townsend has dropped a new single from the album, “Evermore”, along with an accompanying music video featuring a spacefaring cat that spends too much time on its phone and crash lands on a spooky planet Degobah-style (watch below).

The song is indicative of the chameleon-like metal of EMPATH, with moments of massive orchestral prog and full choir arrangements opening up to spacious passages where Townsend’s clean vocals and guitar-work take precedence. The album traverses many of the songwriter’s various styles, essentially creating a genre unto himself for this record, which he credits to a free-form approach rather than pandering to any commercial expectation.



“Those interested in the more artistic and free form side of what I do really seem to like and understand it, and those looking for the more commercial or rocking side of what I do are maybe not so convinced,” Townsend said of the reception toward the new material. “The album is meant to be of some help in a weird way.”

Those who are curious of Townsend’s creative process can get an inside look, as he will be posting a series of “documentary episodes recorded as phone conversations” during the making of the album. The first episode can be seen here.

EMPATH is out March 29th via InsideOut Records with CD and vinyl pre-orders now available. You can also catch Devin Townsend on tour with Avatar this spring. See the dates here, and pick up tickets here.

EMPATH Tracklist:

01. Castaway

02. Genesis

03. Spirits Will Collide

04. Evermore

05. Sprite

06. Hear Me

07. Why

08. Borderlands

09. Requiem

10. Singularity (Part 1 – Adrift, Part 2 – I Am I, Part 3 – There Be Monsters, Part 4 – Curious Gods, Part 5 – Silicon Scientists, Part 6 – Here Comes The Sun)