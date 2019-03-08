Dido drops first album in five years, Still On My Mind: Stream

Today, Dido has released fifth studio album, Still On My Mind, marking the English hitmaker’s first record in five years.
Following up 2013’s Girl Who Got Away, the 12-track collection is “a result of the fruitful and incredibly natural production/songwriting partnership” with her brother, Rollo Armstrong. The duo recorded and wrote the LP in England, expanding Rollo’s previous role as an extensive collaborator on her past four releases. As Dido shared about working with her brother during an interview with us earlier in the week,
“I mean, it’s very easy. A lot of it is just hanging out. I think the lovely thing about writing with him is it’s not like you’re sitting there in the studio and saying, “Right, what should we write about?” It’s more like we’re going about our lives and going for a long walk and having a good time together, and maybe an idea will come out, and we’ll put it down. It’s a very easy, natural process. I must say that I feel very lucky to have that. And after we made the record, you know, I feel kind of funny because I’m a solo artist, but I feel part of a team and all.”
She added, “I’m not nervous [about the album], just excited about that bit. I feel, at this point, it’s just a celebration of the time that me and my brother had making it, and I’m proud of it.”
You can stream Dido’s latest album below.
Still On My Mind Artwork:
Still On My Mind Tracklist:
01. Hurricanes
02. Give You Up
03. Hell After This
04. You Don’t Need a God
05. Take You Home
06. Some Kind of Love
07. Still on My Mind
08. Mad Love
09. Walking By
10. Friends
11. Chances
12. Have to Stay
In May, the Grammy-nominated singer will embark on her first tour in 15 years, including a North American leg during the second half of June. While the tour is meant to support her new album, the 46-year-old has previously noted that the setlists will feature her past breakthrough hits, such as “Here With Me” and “White Flag”. You can grab tickets here and view the full schedule below.
Dido 2019 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/07 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
05/08 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Acrimboldi
05/10 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone
05/11 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
05/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
05/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
05/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/19 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
05/20 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
05/21 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
05/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
05/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/29 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/30 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
06/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/26 – Sa Francisco, CA @ Masonic
06/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
06/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
06/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo