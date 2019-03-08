Dido drops first album in five years, Still On My Mind: Stream

Dido, photo by Simon Emmett

Today, Dido has released fifth studio album, Still On My Mind, marking the English hitmaker’s first record in five years.

Following up 2013’s Girl Who Got Away, the 12-track collection is “a result of the fruitful and incredibly natural production/songwriting partnership” with her brother, Rollo Armstrong. The duo recorded and wrote the LP in England, expanding Rollo’s previous role as an extensive collaborator on her past four releases. As Dido shared about working with her brother during an interview with us earlier in the week,



“I mean, it’s very easy. A lot of it is just hanging out. I think the lovely thing about writing with him is it’s not like you’re sitting there in the studio and saying, “Right, what should we write about?” It’s more like we’re going about our lives and going for a long walk and having a good time together, and maybe an idea will come out, and we’ll put it down. It’s a very easy, natural process. I must say that I feel very lucky to have that. And after we made the record, you know, I feel kind of funny because I’m a solo artist, but I feel part of a team and all.”

She added, “I’m not nervous [about the album], just excited about that bit. I feel, at this point, it’s just a celebration of the time that me and my brother had making it, and I’m proud of it.”

You can stream Dido’s latest album below.

Still On My Mind Artwork:

Still On My Mind Tracklist:

01. Hurricanes

02. Give You Up

03. Hell After This

04. You Don’t Need a God

05. Take You Home

06. Some Kind of Love

07. Still on My Mind

08. Mad Love

09. Walking By

10. Friends

11. Chances

12. Have to Stay

In May, the Grammy-nominated singer will embark on her first tour in 15 years, including a North American leg during the second half of June. While the tour is meant to support her new album, the 46-year-old has previously noted that the setlists will feature her past breakthrough hits, such as “Here With Me” and “White Flag”. You can grab tickets here and view the full schedule below.

Dido 2019 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

05/07 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

05/08 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Acrimboldi

05/10 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone

05/11 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

05/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

05/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/19 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

05/20 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05/21 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

05/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

05/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/29 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/30 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

06/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/26 – Sa Francisco, CA @ Masonic

06/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

06/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

06/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo