Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman is playing guitar on the next Suicidal Tendencies album

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman, photo by David Brendan Hall

The past summer, Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman filled in on guitar for Suicidal Tendencies on a number of tour dates, and now he’s lending his talents to the legendary crossover thrash band’s next album.

The Dillinger Escape Plan played their final show in December 2017, and since then the band members have been branching out into different projects. Singer Greg Puciato fronts the project Black Queen, while bassist Liam Wilson is in the new band Azusa.



Weinman stepped in to tour with Suicidal Tendencies this past summer after guitarist Jeff Pogan had bowed out of the band for personal reasons. Now, in a couple of Instagram posts (see below), Weinman has revealed that he’s laying down tracks for the new Suicidal Tendencies disc.

The first Instagram clip has Weinman, sporting a horror mask and Suicidal Tendencies t-shirt, headbanging and mock playing along as we hear a riff from a new track, with the caption, “@suicidaltendencies is in the house. #tracking.” The second clip has a fully visible Weinman, as we hear another riff from the new disc.

In addition to founding frontman Mike Muir, Suicidal Tendencies’ current lineup also features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, bassist Ra Diaz, and longtime guitarist Dean Pleasants. No word yet if Weinman is an official member of the band.

Last year, the band released the album Still Cyco Punk After All These Years, which in essence was a reimagining of Muir’s 1996 solo album, Lost My Brain! (Once Again).

Suicidal Tendencies are scheduled to play on Rancid’s “The Bash” Music & Beer Festival tour, as well as the Camp Anarchy festival and other shows this spring. See their full itinerary here., and pick up tickets here.