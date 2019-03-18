Disney star Kyle Massey sued for allegedly sending sexually explicit material to underage girl

Kyle Massey

Former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey is being sued for allegedly sending explicit text messages, photographs, and videos to a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Massey, 27, is best known for his role in the mid-aughts teen series That’s So Raven, starring Raven-Symoné. He later starred in the spin-off series Cory in the House, and finished runner-up on season 11 of Dancing with the Stars.



The lawsuit alleges that the girl met Massey when she was only four years old while attending an event at Universal City with her mother. Due to the girl’s interest in pursuing a career in entertainment, the pair kept in touch in the years since. Massey “held himself out as a father figure,” offering to help the girl find an agent and secure auditions.

The lawsuit alleges that beginning in December 2018, Massey sent “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” through Snapchat.

The girl and her family are seeking at least $1.5 million dollars from Massey.

Massey has yet to respond to the allegations.