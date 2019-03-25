Inaugural Disrupt Festival to tour across North America with The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41, and more

With the Warped Tour ending its run as a full-on traveling festival last year, the newly announced Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival could fill the void for fans across North America in 2019. Featuring bands that would fit right in on past Warped lineups, Disrupt Festival boasts a number of prominent emo, punk, and metalcore outfits.
While Warped Tour is still celebrating its 25th anniversary with events in three cities this year, Disrupt will hit outdoor amphitheaters in 25 cities across North America, beginning June 21st in Dallas, Texas, and running through July 28th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The acts on the bill include The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41, The Story So Far, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Andy Black, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Trophy Eyes, Meg & Dia, Juliet Simms, and Hyro the Hero.
However, not all of those artists will be performing at every single date of the tour. Click on the info button next to each date at RockstarDisrupt.com to see who’s playing each city. You can also buy tickets for each stop at that link.
According to a press release, the festival will feature two stages of performances, as well as pop-up activations and more. Fans who bring an empty Rockstar Energy Drink can for recycling will have the opportunity to skip the line and enter a contest to win a signed guitar and meet & greets with the artists.
Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
06/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
06/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheare at Lakewood
06/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/02 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/05 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/07 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/10 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/13 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley
07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/17 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*
07/20 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater
07/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/24 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre
07/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater