Disturbed announce new run of 2019 North American tour dates

Disturbed, photo by Johnny Perilla

After a successful winter trek in support of their latest album, Evolution, Disturbed have announced a new run of North American tour dates set to take place this summer and fall.

The new leg is divided into two parts — a brief set of summer dates that runs from July 21st through August 6th, and a fall jaunt that kicks off September 19th and wraps up October 11th. Pop Evil and In This Moment will each open select shows.



Prior to the summer outing, Disturbed will embark on a European tour in April, then come back to the States in May for the Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma festivals, and then return to Europe for a run of shows in June, culminating with a July 2nd show in Israel. Tickets for the newly announced North American shows go on sale Friday (March 29th) at this location, and will also be available via StubHub.

[In Photos: Disturbed Play Momentous Show at New York’s Madison Square Garden]

We recently spoke with Disturbed singer David Draiman about the band’s new album, Evolution, and he also shared his memories of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington and Pantera / Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul. You can watch those interview clips below.

Disturbed 2019 North American Tour Dates:

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple #

05/26 – Pryor, OK. @ Rocklahoma #

07/20 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA #

07/21 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center ^

07/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

07/24 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre ^

07/28 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena ^

07/30 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena ^

07/31 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/02 – Auburn, WA @ White River Ampitheatre (KISW’s Pain in the Grass) *

08/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

08/06 – Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip #

09/19 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena *

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

09/22 – Orlando, FL. @ Amway Center *

09/24 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

09/25 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/27 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena *

10/01 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center *

10/04 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center *

10/05 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Casey Plaza) *

10/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum *

10/09 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *

# = festival date

^ = with Pop Evil

* = with In This Moment