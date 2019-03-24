Dora the Explorer gets turned into a bonkers live-action adventure film: Watch the trailer

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

The Nickelodeon children’s cartoon Dora the Explorer has been turned into a live-action adventure film by Paramount. Entitled Dora and the Lost City of Gold, it stars Isabela Moner as Dora, along with Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, and Danny Trejo. It’s due out August 2nd; in anticipation, the first trailer has been unveiled.

By the looks of the trailer, this is not your little sister’s Dora the Explorer. Instead, Lost City of Gold follows a high-school aged Dora and her group of friends as they embark on a harrowing adventure to save her kidnapped parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Peña) while simultaneously solving the mystery of the Inca civilization’s City of Gold.



Trejo voices Dora’s loyal companion Boots the Monkey and Benicio del Toro voices Swiper the Fox, though neither is featured in the trailer. Meanwhile, beloved Dora the Explorer characters like Tico the Squirrel and Benny the Bull appear to have been omitted entirely, and in lieu of a talking map, Dora carries a knife. But perhaps most tragically, Diego has shaved off his luscious head of hair.

If you’re still interested after all this, the trailer is streaming below.