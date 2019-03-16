Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey gets in bloody brawl with fan during St. Patrick’s Day show: Watch

Dropkick Murphys // Photo by Killian Young

Dropkick Murphys began this year’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend with blows and blood. On Friday night, the punk rock band’s holiday gig at Boston’s House of Blues quickly became tumultuous when bassist/singer Ken Casey scuffled with an unruly fan.

As TMZ reports, Casey had handed down his mic to a nearby fan in the crowd, who then refused to give it back. Casey then proceeded to tussle with the fan, going as far to draw blood, before being pulled back onto the stage.



However, it didn’t end there, as Casey evaded security and dove back into the crowd to further engage the fan. Fortunately for him, the unruly fan was eventually escorted out of the venue, no arrests were made, and the band was able to finish their set.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop-Punk Bands of All Time)

“So, we’ve been doing this for a number of years,” frontman Al Barr explained to his fans, “and having been here for 21 of those years, this is not new. I haven’t seen the old man bleed, but this not new. See, when we invite you guys to come to one of our shows, it’s like we’re saying, ‘Come to our house,’ and when someone disrespects us, it’s like you’re disrespecting us in our own house. This is our house!”

Watch footage below. It should be noted that this isn’t the first time Casey has been in a tussle with a fan. As TMZ points out, the bassist similarly brawled with a fan in 2013 at New York City’s Terminal 5, all of which you can revisit here.

Looking for St. Patty’s Day plans still? Maybe grab tickets to their next show? Just don’t hog the mic. Clearly.