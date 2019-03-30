Duran Duran induct Roxy Music into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Watch

Roxy Music inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2019 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were inducted into the ranks of music history on Friday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Among the seven inductees were the incredibly influential British art pop pioneers Roxy Music. While frontman Bryan Ferry’s reunion with the group for a performance during the ceremony was one of the most anticipated moments of the night, the band first had to be formerly welcomed into the Hall by Duran Duran members Simon LeBon and John Taylor.

The ’80s icons were notably influenced by Roxy, and Taylor even produced a tribute record in 1997 called Dream Home Heartaches: Remaking/Remodeling Roxy Music. “The name Bryan Ferry has become a synonym for cool. He is like Cary Grant. … Without Roxy Music there really would be no Duran Duran, for sure,” Taylor said. He recounted how, as a teenager, he bootlegged a Roxy Music concert using a handheld recorder. It was when Taylor listened back to the recording that he realized he wanted to be a musician.



(Read: The 20 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs)

For their part, the members of Roxy Music kept their comments brief, mostly choosing to rattle down a lengthy list of thank you’s. They then hit the stage for a six-song performance.

Revisit Roxy Music’s iconic catalog by picking up some of their records on vinyl here. Other inductees to the RRHF this year include Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Zombies, and The Cure. Find our full coverage of the event here, and watch the full ceremony when it airs on HBO Saturday, April 27th.