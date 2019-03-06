Drone metal pioneers Earth announce new album, unveil “Cats on the Briar”: Stream

Earth, via Sargent House

Thirty years after launching their career, drone metal veterans Earth are back with a new song “Cats on the Briar”, premiering right here at Heavy Consequence. Moreover, the band has announced details of its new album along with dates for a US tour.

Featuring the core duo of guitarist-bassist Dylan Carlson and drummer Adrienne Davies, Earth will release the album, Full Upon Her Burning Lips, on May 24th. It marks the band’s first full-length release since 2014’s Primitive and Deadly.



As with the majority of the Olympia, Washington band’s music, “Cats on the Briar” is an instrumental tune, serving as the third track on the upcoming LP.

“‘Cats on the Briar’ is simultaneously uplifting and ominous, with a sense of perilous beauty,” Carlson tells us of the song. “It contains some of my favorite melodic embellishments, and I’m proud of the succinct solo at the end (all of which were developed during the recording, ‘off the cuff,’ so to speak).”

He adds, “It was the first song written for the new album. Inspired by a vision of my wife, Holly, dancing through a desert landscape, filled with dangerous flora and fauna. It was first performed in 2016 at Hellfest, in France. I feel this album is the strongest statement of what Earth is and does since I re-started the band in 2002, and this song is a great representation of that fact.”

Earth will support Full Upon Her Burning Lips with a US tour that kicks off in Seattle on May 24th, the same day the album is released. The trek, featuring opening act Helms Alee, runs through June 29th in Boise, Idaho. See the full list of dates below, and pre-order the new album at this location.

Earth 2019 Tour Dates With Helms Alee:

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/05 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/07 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

06/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom

06/10 – Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/14 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

06/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/18 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

06/19 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

06/27 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/29 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Full Upon Her Burning Lips Artwork:

Full Upon Her Burning Lips Tracklist:

01. Datura’s Crimson

02. Exhaltation of Larks

03. Cats on the Briar

04. The Colour of Poison

05. Descending Belladonna

06. She Rides

07. Maidens Catafalque

08. An Unnatural Carousel

09. The Mandrake’s Hymn

10. A Wretched Country of Dusk