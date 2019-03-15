Eddie Vedder announces 2019 solo tour dates

Eddie Vedder 2019 European Solo Tour

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has mapped out a European solo tour for this summer.

Taking place throughout June and early July, the 12-date outing hits The Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Germany, and Ireland before wrapping up with a gig alongside The Who at London’s Wembley Stadium.



Additionally, Vedder is set to appear at Ohana Festival, which he organizes with professional surfer Kelly Slater. The lineup also includes The Strokes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tash Sultana, Jenny Lewis, Incubus, and more.

Eddie Vedder 2019 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

06/15 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/17 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival

06/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena *

06/22 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center *

06/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi *

06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

06/30 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle *

07/03 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena *

07/06 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ^

09/28 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

* = w/ Glen Hansard

^ = w/ The Who