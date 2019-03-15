Menu
Eddie Vedder announces 2019 solo tour dates

The 12-date European outing culminates with a gig alongside The Who

by
on March 15, 2019, 10:00am
Eddie Vedder 2019 European Solo Tour
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has mapped out a European solo tour for this summer.

Taking place throughout June and early July, the 12-date outing hits The Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Germany, and Ireland before wrapping up with a gig alongside The Who at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Additionally, Vedder is set to appear at Ohana Festival, which he organizes with professional surfer Kelly Slater. The lineup also includes The Strokes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tash Sultana, Jenny Lewis, Incubus, and more.

Eddie Vedder 2019 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
06/15 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival
06/17 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival
06/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena *
06/22 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center *
06/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi *
06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
06/30 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle *
07/03 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena *
07/06 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ^
09/28 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

* = w/ Glen Hansard
^ = w/ The Who

