This Transylvania festival is the only place you can see both Florence + The Machine and Limp Bizkit

Florence & The Machine (Autumn Andel), Dracula, and Limp Bizkit

Electric Castle is the name of a music festival occurring in the historical region of central Romania known as Transylvania. In fact, it takes place on the grounds of an actual castle — though, not the one Dracula calls home.

If that isn’t enough to have you intrigued, just take a look at this year’s lineup. In all my years here, this is the first time I’ve ever written about a festival featuring Florence and the Machine and Limp Bizkit as its top two acts. The rest of the bill is similarly eclectic, featuring a mix of prestigious (CHVRCHES, Nils Frahm, Metric, Tokimonsta) and ordinary, but popular (30 Seconds to Mars, Bring Me the Horizon, Zeds Dead). See the full lineup poster below.



Electric Castle goes down July 17th-21st at Bonțida Bánffy Castle. More details and ticket info can be found via the festival’s website.