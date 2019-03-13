Menu
Electric Picnic 2019: The Strokes, Florence and the Machine, The 1975 to headline

The Irish festival also promises Billie Eilish, Christine & the Queens, James Blake, Jarvis Cocker, Echo & the Bunnymen, and more

on March 13, 2019, 12:47pm
The Strokes (Carlo Cavaluzzi), Florence & The Machine, Christine & The Queens (Autumn Andel)
Electric Picnic has unveiled its 2019 lineup. The three-day festival takes place August 30th – September 1st at Strabally Hall in Laois, Ireland.

The Strokes, Florence and the Machine, and The 1975 lead this year’s bill. Other notable acts include Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, James Blake, Jarvis Cocker, Echo and the Bunnymen, Mitski, and Courtney Barnett.

Also playing are Hozier, The Streets, Four Tet, Róisín Murphy, MØ, Jess Glynne, Shura, Sam Fender, Parquet Courts, Kero Kero Bonito, Let’s Eat Grandma, Yves Tumor, and more.

Get tickets and find more details via the festival’s website.

Electric Picnic 2019 lineup

