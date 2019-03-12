Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin arrested in largest-ever college admissions cheating scam

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among 50 people arrested and charged in connection with the largest college admission scam in American history.

According to NBC News, the alleged scheme involved parents bribing coaches and administrators in order to secure their children’s entrance into elite universities. Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were created to give the false impression that applicants were student athletes (in many cases, the applicants had no athletic merit). Loughlin’s two daughters were allegedly designated as recruits for USC’s crew team — even though neither girl had ever participated in crew.



In other instances, parents bribed administrators of college entrance exams. In the case of Huffman’s daughter, she was given twice the amount of time usually given to students taking the SAT, and a proctor later corrected her wrong answers. The indictment says Huffman’s daughter received a score of 1420 on her SAT … an improvement of approximately 400 points over her PSAT.

Both actresses were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also indicted. Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, was not.

Huffman is perhaps best known for her role as Lynette Scavo on the ABC dramedy Desperate Housewives, for which she won an Emmy Award for Best Actress. She also appeared in the 2005 independent film Transamerica, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. More recently, she starred in the anthology crime drama American Crime.

Loughlin portrayed Rebecca Donaldson in the iconic ABC sitcom Full House, and later reprised the character for Netflix’s sequel series, Fuller House.