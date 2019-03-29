The Twilight Zone to be explored in new podcast series

The Fifth Dimension: A Twilight Zone Podcast

There is a podcast that is a world unto itself. A podcast as boundless as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the place between light and shadow, science and superstition. It lies between the pit of humankind’s fears and the summit of our knowledge. No, your ears don’t deceive you, you’re not imagining things. This is that podcast.

You’ve entered The Fifth Dimension.



Starting Monday, April 1st, the latest series from the Consequence Podcast Network will open the door into Jordan Peele’s new revival of The Twilight Zone. Each week, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, Editorial Director Matt Melis, and co-hosts Eleanor Edwards and Samantha Kuykendall recap new episodes and decode their themes, characters, and lessons.

They’ll also go deeper into the Zone – plundering the depths of Rod Serling’s original series as the dimension continues to expand. It’s going to be a journey into the land of the different, the bizarre, the inexplicable — the limitless terrain of the mind itself.

Enter now with the series’ primer episode.

