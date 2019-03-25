R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney supergroup Filthy Friends unveil new song “November Man”: Stream

Filthy Friends, photo by John Clark

Rock supergroup Filthy Friends are just a little over a month out from the release of their sophomore album, Emerald Valley. The star-studded outfit — comprised of Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, King Crimson’s Bill Rieflin, The Minus 5’s Scott McCaughey, and The Fastbacks’ Kurt Bloch — previously teased with lead single “Last Chance County”. Today brings a second preview in “November Man”.

As with its predecessor, the new song takes a stark look at present-day America under the bleak “leadership” of Trump. “Long skinny tie/ And hair of gold/ You made the deal/ Our future sold,” Tucker croons, her almost funereal tone accompanied by biting, razor-edged guitars.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

Check it out below via the lyric video, which features an image of the White House (via Stereogum).

Additionally, the outfit has shared a new album trailer:

Emerald Valley arrives May 3rd and follows 2017’s Invitation. Pick up all of Filthy Friends’ vinyl releases here.

Filthy Friends will support their new effort with a US spring tour that begins mid-May. Tickets can be purchased here.

In related news, Tucker’s other outfit, Sleater-Kinney, is gearing up to release its own new album later this year.