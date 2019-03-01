Stevie Nicks on Prince: “I feel that connection is still there, maybe more now than before he died”

Prince, Stevie Nicks, Direwolf

If you couldn’t tell from, say, decades of rock ‘n’ roll history, Stevie Nicks tends to think outside the box. For years, the Fleetwood Mac singer has dazzled fans, critics, and passersby with her trademark mysticism, and that charm has certainly not worn off.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks revisited her pioneering career ahead of her historic induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, among the many nostalgic highlights were some outstanding revelations, from her spiritual connection to Prince to her own climate-controlled shawl vault to why she’s got zero time for love.



Of the Purple One, she expressed her own disappointment that the two never shared the stage together, contending that “we all think we’re immortal.” However, she did admit to feeling something with Prince from beyond the grave.

“I feel like Prince is with me,” Nicks confessed. “When I’m nervous, I’ll talk to Prince. In my solo act, when I do ‘Moonlight’, I wear this white wolfy coat — I put this coat on and I try to transform into a Dire Wolf from Game of Thrones. And before I go on, I always say, ‘Walk with me, Prince.'”

Nicks explained that the two were “strange friends” and that her own single “Stand Back” was inspired by his juggernaut hit “Little Red Corvette”. She recalled Prince coming to her Sunset Sound studio to hear the song, loving it enough to play guitar and piano on it.

“Then he was gone — he was like a spirit then,” Nicks recalled. “We always had that crazy respect for each other. I feel that connection is still there, maybe more now than before he died — with Tom [Petty] and with Prince.”

With regards to her signature shawls, Nicks copped to having her own personal “shawl vault” that’s “temperature-controlled.” She explained, “I have these huge red cases Fleetwood Mac bought, all the way back in 1975 — my clothes are saved in these cases.”

But for good reason, as she added, “All my vintage stuff is protected for all my little goddaughters and nieces. I’m trying to give my shawls away — but there’s thousands of them. If I ever write my life story, maybe that should be the name of my book: There’s Enough Shawls to Go Around.”

Elsewhere, Nicks discussed how she misses Tom Petty (“My biggest sadness about the Hall of Fame is that Tom is not here to enjoy this with me, because he would have been the proudest of me of anyone”), hating the Internet and smartphones (“There has to be romance before there can be love and it’s very hard to find romance in this hardcore high-tech world”), and having no time for love (“I’m not in a relationship and haven’t been in one for a long time, because I have chosen to follow my musical muse all over the world”).

Rest assured, she has zero plans in ever stopping, as she contended, “I am still going to be doing this when I’m 80. There’s so many things I want to do. I want to do another record. I want to make a mini-series. If the coven reforms, I want to go back to American Horror Story. I tell myself, ‘Do it now, because you’re spry, you’re in good shape, you can still do the splits, you can still dance onstage and wear a short skirt and high six-inch heels.'”

Sadly, Nicks doesn’t extrapolate on the band’s much-publicized split with longtime guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham. However, she did reminisce on their origins with the band, insisting, “Lindsay and I started out as starving musicians — I do mean starving, with no money. We made great music, but we were still starving and terrified.” And to think, those were probably the good ol’ days for them.

Read the full interview for even more insights and be sure to grab your own tickets to Fleetwood Mac's tour before it's too late. Though, if you can't see the legends on the road, you can always bring them home to you by investing in some vinyl through ReverbLP, be it Nicks or Fleetwood!