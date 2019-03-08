Flight of the Conchords release new Live in London album: Stream

Flight of the Conchords, photo by Colin Hutton

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are back. Flight of the Conchords have today released their Live in London album, which you can stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Live in London began its life as the comedy duo’s latest HBO special. The set was recorded at London’s Eventim Apollo during the “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour” in early 2018. The home version features two tracks that didn’t air on the TV version: “Carol Brown” and “The Most Beautiful Girl (In the Room)”.



Alongside a number of fan favorites, the 22-track collection is highlighted by seven new songs. “Father and Son” and “Iain and Deanna” were previously revealed, while the other fresh tunes include “Summer of 1353”, “Stana”, “Seagull”, “Back on the Road”, and “Bus Driver”.

Take a listen to the whole thing below. You can also sang some of the Conchords’ past releases on vinyl here.

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London Artwork:

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London Tracklist:

01. Father and Son

02. Band Reunion

03. Iain and Deanna

04. Inner City Pressure

05. New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

06. Summer of 1353

07. Complimentary Muffin

08. Stana

09. Stuck in a Lift

10. Foux du Fafa

11. Seagull

12. Mutha’uckas – Hurt Feelings

13. One More Anecdote

14. Back on the Road

15. Thank You London

16. Bowie

17. Bus Driver

18. Tuning

19. Robots

20. Shady Rachel

21. Carol Brown

22. The Most Beautiful Girl (In the Room)