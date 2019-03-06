Flipper announces 40th anniversary tour with The Jesus Lizard’s David Yow

Seminal punk band Flipper will celebrate their landmark 40th anniversary with a world tour throughout 2019.
For the outing, Ted Falconi and Steve DePace will represent the group’s original lineup. The duo will be joined by long-time collaborator David Yow. The former Jesus Lizard frontman replaced Bruce “Loose” Calderwood, who has sustained numerous back injuries that make touring impossible over the years, for Flipper’s 2015 reunion tour. The touring lineup will be rounded out by bassist Rachel Thoele (Mud Women, Frightwig), who stepped in for Krist Novoselic after he left the project in 2009.
(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)
Throughout the tour, this current iteration of Flipper will be joined by a number of surprise musical guests. In a statement, the band also announced that they will head into the studio with these collaborators at various stops, with more details about any new music to be revealed as they are confirmed.
Primarily focused on the West Coast, Flipper will begin and end the outing with multi-night runs across California with shows routing as far east as Indianapolis in between. The group plans to follow up North American leg with dates in UK and Europe later in the year. See their current itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Flipper 2019 Tour Dates:
04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
04/13 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
04/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05/24 – Los Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling
06/6 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova
06/7 – Vancouver, BC @ Astoria
06/8 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
06/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn
06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s
06/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Fu Bar
07/11 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
07/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Blue Lamp
07/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07/26 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre