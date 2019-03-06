Flipper announces 40th anniversary tour with The Jesus Lizard’s David Yow

Flipper with David Yow

Seminal punk band Flipper will celebrate their landmark 40th anniversary with a world tour throughout 2019.

For the outing, Ted Falconi and Steve DePace will represent the group’s original lineup. The duo will be joined by long-time collaborator David Yow. The former Jesus Lizard frontman replaced Bruce “Loose” Calderwood, who has sustained numerous back injuries that make touring impossible over the years, for Flipper’s 2015 reunion tour. The touring lineup will be rounded out by bassist Rachel Thoele (Mud Women, Frightwig), who stepped in for Krist Novoselic after he left the project in 2009.



(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

Throughout the tour, this current iteration of Flipper will be joined by a number of surprise musical guests. In a statement, the band also announced that they will head into the studio with these collaborators at various stops, with more details about any new music to be revealed as they are confirmed.

Primarily focused on the West Coast, Flipper will begin and end the outing with multi-night runs across California with shows routing as far east as Indianapolis in between. The group plans to follow up North American leg with dates in UK and Europe later in the year. See their current itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Flipper 2019 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

04/13 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

04/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/24 – Los Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

06/6 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova

06/7 – Vancouver, BC @ Astoria

06/8 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

06/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

06/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Fu Bar

07/11 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

07/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Blue Lamp

07/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/26 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre