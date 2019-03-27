Flume releases new single “Friends” featuring Reo Cragun: Stream

Flume, photo by Matsu

Last week, Australian producer Flume dropped Hi This Is Flume, his first new music since winning a Grammy for 2016’s Skin LP. The mixtape consisted of a whopping 17 new tracks, including appearances from the likes of JPEGMAFIA, slowthai, SOPHIE, and others. Now, the electronic whiz kid born Harley Strete is back with even more fresh material, this time in the form of a standalone single dubbed “Friends”.

The track features vocals from Reo Cragun, a rising hip-hop artist out of Washington state. Over Flume’s stuttering, thudding beat, Cragun sing-raps of putting a hard stop on a toxic relationship: “Burnt that bridge, yes you did/ Your heart ain’t full of love like this/ Burnt that bridge, yes you did/ I don’t wanna be friends I don’t wanna be friends.” Take a listen below.



Flume dropped the track during an appearance on triple j radio. While he demurred on the idea of a proper full-length, he did tease that fans can expect more new music as the year rolls on. Hopefully we’ll hear some at one of his festival appearances this summer, including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Outside Lands.